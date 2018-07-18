Singapore Police Force has appealed for information about an unknown woman, who allegedly involved in a case of dishonest misappropriation of property.

Police shared a picture of the woman, who was captured in a CCTV camera at Blk 215 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. As the officials mentioned the incident took place in a shop on May 27.

In a news release police also asked the citizen to provide their help to find the alleged accused. In addition, they mentioned that if anyone has any information about the woman they can call the police hotline number 1800-255-0000 to submit the details or can visit www.police.gov.sg/iwitness to inform police about the woman.

They also assured that the information and the details of the informer will be kept as a secret to protect them.

The Penal Code 403 Dishonest misappropriation of property law states that "Whoever dishonestly misappropriates or converts to his own use movable property, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 2 years, or with fine, or with both."