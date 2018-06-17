Local police said that they found a dead man in Lower Peirce Reservoir on Sunday morning. The authorities of the oldest reservoirs in Singapore are cooperating with the police by cordoning off a trail in the area.

An eyewitness, who was jogging in that incident spot told STOMP that earlier when he saw the body he thought that it was a pile of garbage, which was floating in the water, but he became shocked to know that it was a dead body, when a woman told him. As per the witness, the location where police found the body of that man, was quite far from the entrance of the reservoir.

Later, police stated that they were informed about the incident that took place near MacRitchie Reservoir and Upper Peirce Reservoir, at around 7.15 am. When the officers reached the location and the paramedics checked the unconscious body of that unknown man, they pronounced him dead. The police claimed that it is a case of unnatural death.

However, the body of that man is still unidentified. As reported, the body of the deceased was taken away from Lower Peirce Reservoir at around 11.30 am on Sunday.

The police investigation was going on.

On Friday, June 15 police recovered another dead body of the man from Geylang Road and arrested a suspected murderer, as the police officers classified the incident as a murder case. The reports stated that the deceased and the alleged accused were involved in a fight that took place in that area, which caused the death of the 29-year-old man.