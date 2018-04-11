To cope up with the increasing heat and humidity in the country, frontline police officers in Singapore will get a new uniform starting next Monday, April 16, 2018. The Singapore Police Force stated on Wednesday that the new uniforms are made up of 98 percent polyester and 2 percent spandex.

The SPF, in a statement, said that the new uniforms are far more stretchable than the old ones which were fully made of polyester. The new uniform will absorb perspiration better and will dry faster.

In the new uniform, the word 'Police' will be embroidered above the name tag. Unlike the old uniforms which had metallic buttons, the new uniforms sport plastic button which allows officers to wear vests over their uniforms with ease. The uniform also has riveted buttons fixed on the shoulders to attach bodycam.

The new uniform is designed by Office of the Chief Science and Technology Officer (OCSTO). OCSTO is a unit under the Ministry of Affairs that works with home team departments to improvise the operations by developing and deploying new technologies. SPF revealed that the change in uniform material is a part of ongoing efforts to improve the operational effectiveness of police officers.

"In this current context, we are always looking to move forward in some of our operations. And the betterment of the uniform is one way the police force is trying to move forward. As with all new changes there will be some teething issues, but we are committed to ensuring all our frontline officers will be wearing new uniforms," said the SPF spokesperson.

It was in 1985 that the Singapore Police Force last changed their uniforms. In 1985, the uniforms became completely polyester instead of the three-quarters polyester one-quarter cotton make-up. Completely polyester uniforms made the uniforms stiffer.