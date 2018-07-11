An unidentified man's body was found on Tuesday, July 10 in Singapore River near Robertson Quay. After the rescue the motionless body, paramedics confirmed that the man was dead.

As reported the local police came to know about the incident at around 6.50 am on Tuesday morning. They categorised the case as an unnatural death that happened at the Singapore River waters.

Later, the Singapore Civil Defence Force also asked to visit the scene, which is near Mohamed Sultan Road. While the officials deployed a team for the surface search, another team of Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) officers conducted an underwater operation.

After a few moments, the DART divers rescued the body at around 12.20 pm. But, by the time paramedics checked the unknown man's body, he was dead.

The police investigation is going on.

Even though police has not found yet the reason behind the death of the man, it is hard to provide details on the death case. It could be a suicide or homicide but without evidence, the police is unable to answer the facts.

However, as per the published Annual Crime Brief 2017, last year, the overall crime in the country has decreased by 1% to 32,773 cases from 33,099 cases in 2016.

On the other hand, Knoema.com stated that the homicide rate in the country was "was 0.3 cases per 100,000 population. Though Singapore homicide rate fluctuated substantially in recent years, it tended to decrease through 2001 - 2015 period ending at 0.3 cases per 100,000 population in 2015."

But, recent police reports showed that, in June, officers came across two similar cases. They rescued two unidentified dead bodies from two different places in Singapore. While the first one was found at Lower Peirce Reservoir on June 17, the second body was discovered at Punggol Reservoir on June 25.