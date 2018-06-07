Singapore police is searching for one man and women for their involvement in two different shop theft cases. While one incident took place on April 23, 2018, at Punggol Waterway Point, the other alleged theft happened on May 16 at Blk 422 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

Pictures of those suspects, who were captured in CCTV cameras of the respective shops, shared by the Singapore Police Force in their official website.

The police also urged that if anyone has any information or details about those alleged thieves, then they can make a call to the police hotline number at 1800-255-0000 or submit it online via www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

The news release also stated that whoever will provide information to the police, the identity and other details of that informer will be kept as a secret for their safety.

Section 378 of the Penal Code governs the cases of theft. As per the law, to constitute theft, an offender should a) intend to take dishonestly, b) Any movable property, c) Out of the possession of any person, d) Without that person's consent and e) Move that property in order to such taking.

The convict of a theft case can face imprisonment which may extend to 3 years, a fine, or both.