Police conducted a 23-day long search operation and arrested 162 people, including 157 women and five men for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities. Police also said that these alleged offenders are aged between 19 and 48.

In a statement on Saturday, August 11 the police said that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and six Police Land Divisions have conducted the 23-day long operation, which ended on Tuesday, August 7. During the raids police also seized several laptops and mobile phones.

Officers carried out raids on online vice syndicates at multiple locations across Singapore, including condominiums, hotels and residential units in Geylang, Jalan Sultan, Balestier road as well as Cavenagh road.

In addition, police said that the use of Housing Board flats for vice purposes is illegal and if the flat owners found to be involved in such criminal offences, they could face financial penalties or compulsory acquisition of their property.

Police also said that in such cases flat owners play an important role to prevent such vice activities, so they need to conduct regular checks on their tenants to avoid such offences. They also added that the tenants, who are found to be involved in such offences will not be allowed to rent an HBD flat for the next five years.

This is not the first case that took place in the country. But, it looks like the property or flat owners are still not serious about what police has advised them. In such situation, if the owners found guilty of supporting such vice activities at their places, then they can face a jail term up to three years' or face a fine of up to $3,000, or both. Second time offenders are also liable to five years of imprisonment, fine up to $5,000 or both.