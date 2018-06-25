Ten men were trying to enter Singapore illegally on Saturday, June 23 via waters near Tuas but were detected by the Police Coast Guard, who arrested those intruders. Police stated that those men are aged between 20 and 44.

As reported, on Saturday at around 7.30 pm, the officers observed that a water transporting craft was moving fast, while carrying two men and heading towards the coast near Tuas. Police also added that the water vehicle arrived at the country's territory and then attempted to exit.

The officials deployed both land and sea resources and conducted a search mission on that unauthorized craft. In this operation, an unmanned aerial vessel also helped the officers.

Jurong Police Division, Gurkha Contingent and the Special Operations Command had provided their assistance to arrest those offenders.

Police investigation is going on.

As per the Immigration Act, while entering and leaving the country, a Singaporean as well as a non-Singapore resident shall present to an immigration officer at the authorised airport, authorised landing place, authorised train checkpoint, an authorised point of entry, authorised departing place or authorised point of departure.

If any person found guilty of entering and leaving the country illegally, he or she will be liable on conviction to a fine up to $1,000 or to imprisonment for a term up to six months or both.