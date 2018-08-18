Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) had conducted two operations to track down the drug offenders. After the search operations, they have seized a total of about 2.8kg of heroin, 257g of cannabis and 38g of 'Ice', with an estimated street worth of more than $199,000.

In a news release, CNB stated that on Wednesday, August 15 their officers spotted two alleged drug offenders in the vicinity of Jurong Gateway Road, where both of the suspects were meeting up at a taxi stand.

After a short while, the 52-year-old Singaporean male and 24-year-old Malaysian female were separated but, the officers arrested both of them within the vicinity. Later, CNB said that while the investigating officers seized a total of about 470g of heroin from the male suspect that was hidden inside a sling bag, which he was carrying, officers recovered cash amounting to S$2,800 from the female accused.

On the same day, CNB officers arrested a Singaporean male, 57 and a 62-year-old Singaporean male suspected drug trafficker in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Street 61. As the officials claimed, this elderly alleged offender has connections with the 52-year-old Singaporean male suspect, who was arrested earlier.

After conducting a search on the vehicle of the elderly man, officers found a total of about 132g of heroin and a small amount of 'Ice', including a small packet of heroin, which was recovered from the ground beside the vehicle. Later, when CNB raided at the residence of the elderly suspect, they seized almost 90g of heroin and 7g of 'Ice'.

Thursday, August 16, SPF officers searched a man, 49, exactly after the midnight in Geylang Lorong 20 and after the check they found a straw of suspected controlled drugs, as well as a total of about 2.1kg of heroin, 257g of cannabis and 30g of 'Ice' in the bag, which the alleged offender was carrying. The man tried to escape from the location but, the police caught him.

After further checks, the officials also found more than $3,000 cash. Since it is an alleged drug trafficking case, police referred the male to CNB for further investigations.

CNB said that the investigation is still going on. All the drug offenders would face charges under the Misuse of Drug Act.