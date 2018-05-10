Singapore's Central Police Division, Criminal Investigation Department and Central Narcotics Bureau has conducted a joint one-month long enforcement operation and captured 36 men and women from nightclubs. During the operation, officers checked a total of 427 men and women, aged between 21 and 65.

Police said in a statement that the 36 suspects, aged between 21 and 31, were taken under custody for the alleged offences committed under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, Liquor Control Act, Societies Act and Misuse of Drugs Act.

Stomp reported that during the investigation police officers also found 18 public entertainment outlets, which have violated the licensing conditions. Officers have mentioned that they will take serious actions against the licensees of illegal outlets under the Public Entertainment Act.

However, a further police investigation is going on.

Police also said that they will take a serious view of anyone who committed crimes or the public nuisance under the banner of public entertainment outlets. Police will also continue to take tough enforcement actions against such activities.