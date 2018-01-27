A police car met with an accident along Kampong Bahru Road on Friday. However, the police said that there were no reports of any injury.

The police confirmed the accident and told Channel NewsAsia that they were informed about the incident at about 5.12 am.

Several photos that were circulated on social media showed a police car stuck over a divider in wet road conditions. Another police car was also spotted at the scene.

The details on how the accident occurred or how many police officers were in the car were not readily available. The police said that they are still investigating the case.