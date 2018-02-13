Singapore police have arrested 14 women after conducting raids at unlicensed massage parlor establishments and entertainment outlets on February 07 and 08, 2018. Out of the 14 women nabbed, 13 were arrested for working illegally in Singapore, while the remaining one was busted for offering sexual service in massage parlors along China Town, Jalan Besar, Serangoon Road and Beach Road.

Even though Police are continuing raids at massage parlors, the sexual mafia is still on the prowl in Singapore, and the recent arrests clearly substantiate this fact. In a recently issued media release, police said that people who break the law will be handled seriously, and added that tough enforcement stance will be taken against such activities.

Thirteen women were arrested under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, while the woman who offered in sexual services was booked under the Women's Charter. Police also revealed that strict actions will be taken against the illegal massage parlors under the Massage Establishment Act.

Those women were working at two public entertainment outlets, and one of them even supplied liquor without a license. Legal action will be taken against these outlets for infringing licensing conditions.

This raid is the fourth major raid conducted on illegal massage establishments post January 2018. On January 07, Police arrested 26 women for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities at several unlicensed massage parlors in Jalan Besar, Lavender, and Little India.

Later on January 10, 2018, Singapore's Central Police Division arrested 17 women while conducting raids at Jalan Besar and Little India. A similar raid happened on January 22, 2018, in in Sembawang, Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon, Hougang, Sengkang, and Punggol. As an aftermath, 11 women were arrested for suspected vice activities. The Police also confiscated S$1,240 in cash and 11 mobile phones were confiscated from the arrested women.