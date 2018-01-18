Singapore police has arrested an employee of UK-based quality assurance firm Intertek in relation to his involvement in a large-scale oil theft at Shell's biggest refinery, Pulau Bukom.

Muhammad Ali bin Muhammad Nor faces two charges of conspiring with Shell employees as part of a scheme to steal oil from Shell's Palau Bukom industrial site, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing court documents.

Intertek, which is listed on Britain's main stock exchange, specialises in offering quality and quantity assurances, including for fuel products, according to the report.

Singapore police have so far arrested about 20 men, aged between 30 and 63, for their suspected involvement in misappropriating fuel from Shell Bukom.

Nine Singaporeans were charged in the oil theft, of which eight were employees of the Singapore unit of Royal Dutch Shell, court documents showed.

Also Read: Woman arrested at Changi Airport for evading GST on handbags, accessories worth S$11,000

The investigation began after Shell contacted the authorities in August 2017, police said in a news release.

There were three incidents of gasoil theft that occurred in November 2017, and on January 5 and January 7 this year, according to the court documents.

The theft resulted in about 4,384 metric tonnes of gasoil, valued at S$2.4 million, being stolen from Shell's refinery.