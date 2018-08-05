After a five day long operation, Singapore police arrested 55 people for their suspected involvement in various scams that involved transactions worth more than S$1.8 million.

On Sunday, police said in a news release that 30 men and 25 women, aged between 18 and 71, are cooperating with the officers in the investigation after the Bedok Police Division conducted the search operation.

"The suspects are being investigated for cheating which carries a punishment of imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine under the Penal Code, or money laundering which carries a punishment of imprisonment for up to 10 years and/or a fine of up to S$500,000 under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act," police added.

They also mentioned that these suspects are allegedly involved in 77 scams and commercial-related cases, including e-commerce scams, loan scams and commercial frauds, which were reported in Tampines, Pasir Ris and Bedok estates.

Later the Assistant Commissioner Tan Tin Wee, Commander of Bedok Police Division said that police will take serious actions against any person involved in any kind scam and those found perpetrating scams will face extreme punishment under the law.

However, Singapore Police Force has asked the local residents to follow few steps to avoid such scams and these are:

Do not share personal information such as identification number, bank account number, One-Time Passwords, or SMS-verification codes with anyone.

Keep in mind that the person you are dealing with online is a stranger. Before making any transaction, find out how the online site safeguards your interest or can help you resolve disputes.

Buy goods from authorized dealers. If advanced payments are required, use shopping platforms that provide arrangements to only release your payment to the seller upon your receipt of the item.

Bear in mind that although scammers may provide a copy of an identification card or driving license to gain your trust, it may not necessarily belong to the person communicating with you online.

People can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688 to know more about the scams and if anyone has any information on such scams, they are requested to call on police hotline number 1800-255 0000 or can submit the information through the portal www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. Police assured that they will keep informer's details as a secret.