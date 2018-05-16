Singapore police said on Wednesday that they arrested two suspects for allegedly robbing a taxi driver on Friday, May 11. The statement included that the robbery took place before 10 pm in an open-air carpark, situated at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

Police clarified that both the suspects are aged between 20 and 21. On Friday night, they grabbed the taxi from Tanglin Halt Road at around 9.20 pm. As soon as they reached the destination, both suspects restrained the driver, robbed him and left the crime scene after taking almost $50 in cash.

When police came to know about the robbery, they started their search operation, which led them to the 21-year-old accused. Officers caught the first suspect from Holland Drive on Tuesday, May 15 at around 4.45 pm. Later, on the same day, police arrested the second suspect near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2 at around 3 pm.

Reports said that both the suspects are expected to charge with robbery offence at State Court on May 17.

Under Section 392, the general punishment for a convict of robbery is minimum of 2 years and a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment and minimum 6 strokes of the cane. But, if the offence is committed after 7.00 pm and before 7.00 am the punishment will be more an imprisonment of a minimum of 3 years and a maximum of 14 years, including minimum 6 strokes of the cane.

For attempted robbery under section 393, a convict could face a minimum of 2 years and a maximum of 7 years of jail term and minimum 6 strokes of the cane. Section 394, which governs voluntarily causing hurt in the robbery, an offender could face an imprisonment of a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years, including 12 strokes of the cane.

Under section 395, a convict of gang robbery can face a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years of a jail sentence, including minimum 12 strokes of the cane.