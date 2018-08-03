Police arrested two Singapore men, aged between 61 and 64 on Wednesday, August 1 for their suspected involvement in a fight at Toa Payoh Hawker Centre.

The police said that they were alerted about the brawl, which took place between two men at the hawker centre located in Lorong 8 Toa Payoh on July 26 at around 6.40pm.

The incident was captured in a video, which was shared on the social media platform. The starting of the video has shown that one of the men picked two glass bottles, which were later thrown away by others, who were trying to control the situation.

The video also captured two onlookers, who restrained both of the men but after some time those involved elderly men again attacked each other. There were many people, who have witnessed the aggressive situation.

When the police reached the location, they could not trace those men, who were involved in the riot at the hawker centre, as both of them escaped from the place. But, after investigation, the police finally identified those men and arrested them for rioting in a public place.

Police said that the further investigation of this case is going on.

However, under Penal Code section 147, rioting is considered as a criminal offence and a convict of rioting can face a penalty of a mandatory imprisonment sentence of up to 7 years and with caning. But in this case, if the court found both of them guilty of affray, then they can face a jail term up to one year, a maximum fine of S$5,000, or both.