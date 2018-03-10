A sudden brawl took place inside a bus on Friday between a female tour guide and the driver of the bus. Local police arrested both of them after they came to know about the incident.

Reports stated that the 38-year-old tour guide was waiting at Peace Centre near Selegie Road with a tour group for the 58-year-old bus driver, who was supposed to pick them up.

But the buses and coaches are not allowed to pick any people from the location where the tour guide and the team were waiting for.

However, when the bus arrived, all the members of the tour group were not present but the guide asked the driver to drive off. Reports said when the man was driving he used some abusive language.

The tour guide heard what the driver uttered and became upset. Later both exchanged a heated argument inside the bus, which triggered the affray.

However, Shin Min Daily News mentioned that the group was actually going to Orchard Road, which is almost 1.6 km away from Peace Centre.

The bus stopped at the Newton Food Centre's open-air carpark and alight the tourist group of about 15 people.

Police alerted to the brawl on Friday at around 12.14 pm and their investigation is still going on.

Later, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also came to know about the incident at around 12.40 pm and took the driver and the tour guide to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, located at 11 Jalan Tan Tock Seng. However, as of now no, major injuries were reported.