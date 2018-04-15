Singapore police arrested a taxi driver after a fatal accident on Boon Keng Road on Saturday night, April 14.

Stomp media said the police were alerted about the incident at around 9.28 am. They said that the driver was arrested for causing death by negligence.

When the officers reached the location they found the unconscious body of a 53-year-man, who was later pronounced dead by the paramedics at the location.

The accident happened when the 45-year-old taxi driver was turning into Boon Keng Road towards the Towner Road, the vehicle hit the victim, who was crossing the road at a traffic junction. Released photos of the accident location showed several police officers. Including a blue tent at a side of the road. Further investigation is underway.

Penal Code 304A states that whoever causes the death of any person due to rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished:

(a) in the case of a rash act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to 5 years, or with fine, or with both; or

(b) in the case of a negligent act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 2 years, or with fine, or both.