A 23-year-old man was arrested by Singapore police on Friday on suspicion of molesting a woman. The authorities said in a press release that the 27-year-old victim had lodged a police report on Wednesday.

According to the woman, she was molested in a lift at Blk 26 Telok Blangah Crescent.

The police said that the suspect is involved in several similar cases that were reported in the vicinity of Telok Blangah.

On Saturday, the suspect will be charged for the outrage of modesty. If convicted, he may be jailed between three and seven years and caned.