Singapore police arrested a 65-year-old man on Saturday, October 13 for causing public nuisance and voluntarily hurting two police officers in Geylang Serai.

As per the police, an unknown person alerted them at around 11.30 on Saturday about the man, who was seeking money from random people at 1 Geylang Serai. Later, the man was identified as Zeng Guoyan, who is also known as the "Parrot Man".

After the arrival of the police officers, Zeng became uncooperative and refused to follow the instruction given by the officers despite repeated warnings. The police said that when they were trying to arrest the man he showed extreme violence and hurt two officers.

Later, police stated that over a few weeks they were receiving similar complaints from many people against Zeng for disrupting the peace and causing a public nuisance. However, the investigation is going on.

Earlier this year, Zeng, who was diagnosed with nose cancer in 2014, was arrested by police for allegedly verbally abusing a man in Orchard Road. Prior to that in 2008, he received the fancy name 'Parrot Man' after blaming his own pet, who is a parrot for getting him arrested and charged with using abusive language on two police officers but he was released after paying a fine of $2,500. But, it is yet not clear whether Zeng has any mental issues that are actually causing the saga of problems.