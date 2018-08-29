The Singapore police said on Wednesday that they arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly snatching a gold chain from an elderly woman. The incident took place in Woodlands Drive 70 on Saturday, August 25.

In a news release, the police added that during the incident the man was wearing a mask and snatched the gold chain worth S$3,500 from a 72-year-old woman at around 3 pm.

After receiving the report, officers from Jurong Police Division started the investigation and nabbed the man on Tuesday in Anchorvale Crescent in Sengkang.

Commander of Jurong Police Division and Assistant Commissioner of Police Devrajan Balan said that to track the alleged offender, officers looked through several footages from CCTV, police cameras and also extensive enquiries.

In addition, he said the due to the excellent work and commendable performance by the officers, the accused was arrested very soon.

The news release also added that the arrested individual is believed to be involved in one similar case of snatching a gold chain with two pendants from another victim that is valued at almost S$4,300.

Police said that on Thursday, August 30 the unnamed man will be charged in court for using criminal force in committing theft of property carried by a person. In such cases, under Section 356 of the Penal Code, usually, the convict receives a jail term between one and seven years and canning.

However, the police asked the public to take a few precautions to avoid such incidents. These are: