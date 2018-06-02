Singapore police arrested a 36-year-old man from his flat after he locked himself out inside the unit along with his six-year-old child at Ghim Moh Road for three and a half hours. Reports stated that a social worker called officials and informed them about the incident.

The incident took place on Friday, June 1 at Block 18 Ghim Moh Road flat. Two individuals, Leong and Peter, who walked past the block, have captured some pictures of the incident.

The pictures showed some police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force were at the location on Friday. As per the reports, Leong said that he saw the officers from The Special Operations Force (SOF) at the scene. One of the pictured has captured a white and yellow inflatable safety life air pack, which was kept at the foot of that block.

SCDF said that when they came to know about the incident, they immediately deployed a fire engine, one ambulance, a Red Rhino and three rescue vehicles. In addition, they said that once the rescue was successful the father of the boy was taken into custody by the police after three and a half hours.

Later, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at around 2.30 pm. A police spokesperson stated that when officers reached the location and asked the man to cooperate with the police, the 36-year-old man did not listen and locked himself inside the unit.

The father of the child also showed hostility towards the police officers and the social worker, who informed the officials. Later, the social worker talked to the man and tried to convince him to open the door, as breaking the door of that unit could have become a dangerous move for the trapped child. However, the man cooperated with the rescue team, unlocked the door and surrendered himself.

As of now, there was no news of any injuries to the child. Since the investigation is under process, the reason behind such incident is not clear.