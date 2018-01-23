Officers from Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department have arrested a man for allegedly using fake Malaysian notes on January 20 from Woodlands Centre Road.

The 32-year-old has been suspected of using fake ringgit in the Lion City on two separate occasions, said the police in a press release on January 22.

The arrest came after a tip-off from a 67-year-old man. The elderly person had lodged a police report on January 9 after he received fake RM100 and RM50 notes.

If the accused is convicted, he may receive a 20-year jail sentence and fine. Police have also taken this opportunity to aware the general public about fake currencies.

Dos and don'ts in such cases

People have been asked to trick and delay the person giving the money and call '999' immediately. If this is not possible, one should quickly make a note of the miscreant's appearance. Make a note of any specific feature like tattoos. If the person has a companion, one should also observe his or her description. If a vehicle is involved, make a note of the number plate.

If the note is handed over, police urge the victim to place it in a protective covering and immediately notify them.