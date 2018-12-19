A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday, December 17 by the Singapore police for his suspected involvement in a case of stealing some $35,000 worth of jewellery from a shop in Choa Chu Kang.

As per the police the theft took place on Saturday, December 15 at Gold Scale Jewels in Yew Tee Square shopping centre, which is located at Block 624 Choa Chu Kang Street 62.

Reports stated that the accused went inside the shop and asked the staff to show him different pieces of jewellery. After that, he walked in and out of the shop many times. He took several pictures of those items, asked that whether he can get some discount on that jewellery and told the store assistant that he will return with his girlfriend.

Later, when the sales assistant was busy while attending other customers, the accused allegedly grabbed three necklaces, including one pendant and ran away from the place. Even though two employees tried to catch him, but he successfully escaped.

The police said in a statement, which was published on Tuesday, December 18 that the alleged thief was arrested on Monday by the officers from Jurong Police Division after they identified the man.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Lim, who is deputy commander of Jurong Police Division said, "When the police and the community pull together as one, we can make our neighbourhoods a safer place to live, work and play."

However, as per Section 380 Singapore Penal Code, "Whoever commits theft in any building, tent or vessel, which building, tent or vessel is used as a human dwelling, or for the custody of property, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 7 years, and shall also be liable to fine."