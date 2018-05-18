A 33-year-old man allegedly molested a woman in Oxley Road. The police arrested the accused for his suspected involvement in the incident of aggravated outrage of modesty on Wednesday, May 16.

Reports stated that on Monday, May 14 at around 8.50 pm the unnamed female victim of the molestation case, lodged a police report, where she stated that an unknown man had molested her in the Oxley Road.

After the police complaint was filled, officers took immediate initiative to locate the alleged culprit. Later, on Wednesday, the Tanglin Police Division arrested the accused from River Valley Road. The man will be present in the court on Friday, May 18 to hear the charges against him.

Under Section 354, that criminalises the offence of the "assault or use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty", an offender is liable to a jail term of up to 2 years, or a fine, or with caning, or a combination of the abovementioned punishments.

Section 354A similarly imposes stiffer sentences against offenders in 'outrage of modesty' cases which involve offences committed in lifts, physical threats, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and death.