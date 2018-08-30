The Singapore police arrested a 51-year-old man who allegedly molested a minor girl. The man will face charges in court on Thursday with the outrage of modesty under Section 354(1) of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

In a recently published news release, the police stated that on Tuesday, August 28 at around 4:22 pm they were alerted to a molestation case that involved a 15-year-old girl. The police report stated that the unnamed girl was molested by the alleged accused at Bishan Park.

After the initial investigation, officers from the Tanglin Police Division identified the man. On the same day, the officers tracked the man and arrested him immediately.

The will be present at the court on Thursday for outraging the modesty of a minor girl. As per the law, if the court finds the unnamed accused guilty of the offence, he may face an imprisonment term which may extend to two years or with fine, or with caning, or with any combination of such punishments.

A few days ago, police arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl on a public bus on August 16. The police reports also stated that after the first incident, the man again followed his victim to a Housing board block and dragged her out of the lift to commit the offence for the second time.

However, in two separate cases of molestation, both the male accused had to face jail sentences and other punishments for molesting minors.

While a 34-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years and six months of imprisonment, including 15 strokes of the cane for sexually abusing his girlfriend's eight-year-old daughter in 2014, a 48-year-old foreign national, a father of three kids, was found guilty of molesting his son's nine-year-old male classmate during a Halloween sleepover in 2015.