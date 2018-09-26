A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting six girls earlier this week and on Wednesday he faced charges for using criminal force on a 13-year-old minor at the incident location on September 12.

As per the charge sheet, the accused, Job Mathew Panakkal, who is an Indian national, allegedly stretched his hand and touched the thigh of the 13-year-old girl while swimming past her with an intention to outrage her modesty.

During the court proceedings, he faced one count of charge of using criminal force to outrage the modesty.

As per Singapore Penal Code Section 354, "Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage the modesty of that person, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with caning, or with any combination of such punishments."

But in this case, since the victim is a minor, the convict shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with caning, or with any combination of such punishments.

The Police stated on Tuesday, September 25 that they identified Panakkal and arrested him from Hougang Avenue 2 on Monday, September 24. The alleged accused will be present for his next court hearing that will take place in October.