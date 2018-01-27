Singapore local police said that they have arrested a 34-year-old e-scooter driver for causing injuries at Chinatown MRT Station after performing a rash act on January 27, Saturday.

Police said that they received a complaint that a Taiwanese tourist has been knocked down by an e-scooter at around 4 pm.

The authority acted immediately by seizing the scooter and arresting the Singaporean man from the location. The injured woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The authority is still investigating the case and if the accused is convicted he may face a one-year imprisonment, including $5,000 fine.

The police said that they would like to advice all the drivers to follow cautions while driving in a high-density area and avoid using electronic vehicles.