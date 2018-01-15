Singapore police have arrested eight women for offences ranging from appearing naked in public to drug-related offences in a six-hour joint operation. Tanglin Police Division and the Central Narcotics Bureau's Enforcement E Division conducted a joint operation at public entertainment outlets in Cuppage Plaza from 11 pm last Thursday.

On Monday, the authorities said that three women were arrested for appearing nude in a public place. In addition to this, two of those women were also arrested for employment and immigration-related offences. While, five other women were arrested for drug-related offences.

According to reports, the authorities have also found three public entertainment outlets breaching public entertainment licensing conditions. The police said that the investigations against the suspects are still going on.

The police said that they will take strict actions against anyone who will be "found breaking the law and will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies to eradicate criminal activities".