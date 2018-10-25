A total of 66 people were arrested by Singapore police in a crackdown against an allegedly organized criminal group on Wednesday, October 24.

In a news release, the police said that all those suspects, aged between 17 and 63, were believed to be involved in gang-related illegal activities, including gambling and other criminal offences. They also clarified that among those 66 people, there were 61 male and five women alleged offenders.

The police officials have conducted an island-wide operation and when they seized S$428,720 in cash, jewellery, watches, mobile phones and gambling paraphernalia from 10 different locations such as Geylang, Sengkang, Bedok and Ang Mo Kio. They also froze the bank accounts of those suspects to prevent the dissipation of suspected criminal proceeds.

The simultaneous raids were conducted by the officials from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department, Special Operations Command, Bedok Police Division, Clementi Police Division and Tanglin Police Division.

As per Criminal Investigation Department director Florence Chua, "OCGs are involved in serious criminal activities and can pose a threat to Singapore's safety and security. This operation was conducted as part of Police's ongoing efforts to disrupt and dismantle OCGs. The Police will remain resolute in our enforcement efforts against such groups, so as to keep Singapore safe and secure."

However, the further investigation against the offenders are on-going under the Organised Crime Act 2015, Common Gaming Houses Act and Societies Act. Any person, convicted under this law is liable for a punishment that includes a fine of up to $100,000, or a maximum jail term of five years or both.