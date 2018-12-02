The officers at the Central Police Division arrested five women, aged between 22 and 33 during an enforcement operation against vice activities on Thursday, November 29.

The operation took place in Race Course Road, Farrer Park Station Road and Havelock Road from where the officers arrested those five women for offences under the Women's Charter.

After the primary investigation, the officials came to know that these unnamed women were providing sexual services from hotels and rented apartments. Further investigation is under process.

In a statement, published by the Singapore Police Force on Friday, November 30 the officials advised landlords and hotel owners "to ensure that tenants do not carry out vice activities in their premises. Any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000."

"The Police will spare no effort to clamp down and take tough enforcement action against anyone involved in vice activities. Those found engaging in such activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," it added.

Earlier this year, a 45-year-old landlady was sentenced to 14 weeks' jail term as well as a fine of $8000 for renting her property at People's Park Complex to the tenants, who used the apartment for vice-related activities. Even though the landlady had received eight police warnings for keeping unknown tenants at that complex without checking their backgrounds, she let those tenants use the place for prostitution purpose.