Singapore police arrested a 40-year-old woman for her suspected involvement in a serious cheating case. The confirmed news came after Singapore Police Force published the news release in their website on Wednesday, June 6 after they took the unnamed woman under their custody.

The news release also stated that the officers came to know about that cheating case after receiving several reports from victims. The complaints showed that between May 3 and 31, 2018 an unknown woman contacted those victims and offered to sell airline tickets at a discount price.

The reports by the victims also included that after the approach by the woman, who is believed to be the arrested woman, they were directed to make deposits ranging from $1,400 to $16,000 to purchase those tickets. But, after the payment was done, that woman became untraceable.

When the officers from Tanglin Police Division started their investigation of this cheating case, they identified and located the suspect and arrested her on Wednesday.

The alleged accused was asked to be present in the court on Thursday. She would face charges under Section 420 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

As per the law, for simple convict of a simple cheating case will face punishment under section 417 of the Penal Code with a jail term up to one year, or with a fine or both. In such cases, a jail sentence is not mandatory but the court would impose only a fine.

Under section 420 of the Penal Code, the convict of an aggravated cheating would face an imprisonment for up to 7 years, and the offender is also liable to fine. Under this section the imprisonment is mandatory. But the law stated, "the best sentence that any accused can possibly expect under section 420 would be one day's imprisonment coupled with a fine. This can happen only if there are no aggravating factors whatsoever and the mitigating factors are exceptional."