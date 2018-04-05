A 34-year-old man was arrested by Singapore police for allegedly getting into a fight with a prata stall employee at Holland Drive Food Centre on Thursday. Reports said that the man was taken to hospital after being arrested.

The police told Channel NewsAsia that they were informed about a case case of voluntarily causing hurt at 44 Holland Drive at about 7 am. The authorities have arrested the man for causing a public nuisance.

Channel NewsAsia reported that the man was buying prata at the stall when a dispute over payment arose between the man and the stall employee. Later, the dispute escalated into a fight.

The man was wearing an orange T-shirt, black jeans and sneakers. However, his t-shirt seem to have torn due to the incident.

The police said that the investigations are still going on.