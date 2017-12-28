Singapore police have arrested a total of 32 people, including 23 women and nine men, for vice activities in a recent five-day operation. In a press release, the authorities said that those arrested were taken in for offences under the Women's Charter, Employment of Foreign Workers Act, Common Gaming House Act and Remote Gambling Act.

The Central Police Division conducted the operation along Jalan Besar Road, Rangoon Road, Sing Joo Walk, Race Course Lane, Beach Road, Stamford Road, Cross Street and Kampong Bahru Road between Dec 18 and Dec 22.

According to the media release, 18 of those women were suspected of providing sexual services in private apartments and hotels.

The police said that unlicensed brothel operators may be jailed for a maximum of five years and/or fined up to S$10,000. They added that anyone who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of someone else's prostitution may also be fined up to S$10,000 as well as jailed for five years.

The authorities further said that they will spare no effort in clamping down on such vice activities. Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance to the law.