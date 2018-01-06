Singapore police have arrested two women and a man for illegal gambling and vice activities on Friday. According to reports, they were nabbed in two separate enforcement operations along Stamford Road and Hoe Chiang Road. The authorities have also seized a total of S$166 from them.

The police told Channel NewsAsia that one of the suspects, who is a 32-year-old woman, is on a Social Visit Pass,. She reportedly made use of her stay to carry out vice activities. The authorities suspect that the other two people, including a 60-year-old woman who allegedly collected illegal 4D bets and a 58-year-old man, are her accomplice.

Under the Singapore law, unlicensed brothel operators can be jailed for up to five years and/or fined up to S$10,000. The police have asked landlords and property owners to ensure that tenants do not carry out illegal and vice activities on their premises.

They added that if any person knowingly lives on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to five years and fined up to S$10,000.

The police added that people, who are convicted for helping to conduct an illegal public lottery, can be jailed up to five years and can also be fined between S$20,000 and S$200,000.