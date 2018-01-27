Singapore police arrested three men for suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities on Friday. The authorities have also seized cash of more than S$800 from the suspects.

The police said that the suspects, aged between 64 and 69, were arrested for offenses of bookmaking and punting at King George's Avenue. But, the investigation is still going on.

If convicted of betting with a bookmaker, the suspects can be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to S$5,000 each.

Anyone found to be involved in bookmaking can be sentenced to a jail term of up to five years and face a fine between S$20,000 and S$200,000.