Singapore police said that they arrested a man for allegedly molesting a woman in Bukit Timah on Thursday, March 22.

The officials told media that they came to know about the crime after the victim lodged a report, where she mentioned that an unknown man molested her when she was walking along Hindhede Walk near Upper Bukit Timah Road on Tuesday night, on her way home.

After receiving the report, police officers from Jurong Police Division started their investigation and arrested a 27-year-old accused on the following day.

The man will be charged in court for "aggravated outrage of modesty of a woman" on Friday, March 23. If the court finds him guilty, then the accused could face a jail term of two to 10 years, with caning.

Earlier in March, Singapore High Court found a 34-year-old man guilty of raping and molesting his own mother and was sentenced to 16 years of imprisonment, including 18 strokes with cane.

The accused denied all the charges and claimed that his 53-year-old mother and her husband created the false allegations against him to get him out of their one-room flat.

Later, during a court hearing, Foo Chee Hock, the Judicial Commissioner said that this case has raised two questions, one is whether a mother conspired to create a false rape case against her own son and the other one is, whether the son actually assaulted his mother.

In another incident, a 37-year-old man was arrested for molesting his 31-year-old woman colleague at Tanjong Pagar Terminal Complex.

The accused hugged the woman, unhooked her lingerie and then grabbed her chest inappropriately at the Keppel Road area on Aug 12, 2015, at around 8.10 pm.

Another man, 29, was arrested by local police, as he touched the buttocks of a woman at Block 371 along Bukit Batok Street 31.