Singapore police arrested 15 men and eight women, aged between 27 and 41 during their week-long joint enforcement operation. On Wednesday, May 30 the police said in a news release that the total 23 people were taken into custody, as the officers found them involved in various offences.

Led by, Ang Mo Kio Police Division, this operation took place between May 21 and May 27 May, 2018 and it was supported by supported by Central Narcotics Bureau in Yishun, Ang Mo Kio and Sengkang.

In that news release, police stated that to catch the suspects they checked about 700 people at more than 70 residential and commercial units at Yishun, Ang Mo Kio and Sengkang.

Police arrested those eight women for committing offences under the Women's Charter and they seized a total amount of cash S$730, including 10 handphones. These suspects were also believed to be advertising online sexual services and operated within residential areas.

Officers also nabbed 14 of the men, aged between 23 and 51, for committing offences under the Common Gaming House Act. Police said the primary investigation has revealed that while four men were believed to be operating a gambling den, 10 others were participating in the games.

However, another man, 44, was taken into custody for drink-driving.

Police also asked the landlords and hotel owners to keep an eye on their tenants to prevent such vice activities. However, the investigation is going on.

In Singapore, for operating an unlicensed brothel a person can be given a maximum fine of $10,000 and/or up to five years' imprisonment. On the same time, if someone is found guilty of living wholly or partially on the earnings of the prostitution, he or she can face a jail term up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Under the Common Gambling House Act, any person who:

(a) being the owner or occupier or having the user temporarily or otherwise thereof keeps or uses a place as a common gaming house; or

(b) permits a place of which he is owner or occupier or of which he has the user temporarily or otherwise to be kept or used by another person as common gaming house; or

(c) has the care or management of or in any manner assists in the management of a place kept or used as a common gaming house or assists in carrying on a public lottery; or

(d) receives directly or indirectly any money or money's worth for or in respect of any change in or event or contingency connected with the public lottery or sells or offers for sale or gives or delivers any lottery ticket; or

(e) draws, throws, declares or exhibits expressly or otherwise the winner or winning number ticket, a lot, figure, design, symbol or another result of any public lottery; or

(f) writes, prints or publishes, or causes to be written, printed or published, any lottery ticket or list of prizes or any announcement of the result of a public lottery or any announcement or riddle relating to a public lottery; or

(g) announces, publishes or causes to be announced or published, either orally or by means of any print, writing, design, sign or otherwise that any place is opened, kept or used as a common gaming house or in any other manner invites or solicits any person to commit a breach of section 6or 9,

-- shall be guilty of an offence leading to a minimum penalty of a fine of $20,000 and imprisonment for 12 months.