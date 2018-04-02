Singapore Police Force have arrested 23 men, aged between 55 and 80, for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities during an operation on Sunday.

The operation included multiple raids in locations such as French Road in Lavender, Jurong East, Toa Payoh, Yishun, Bedok North and Yung Sheng Road in Jurong West.

On Monday, the police said in a press release that they have also seized cash amounting to about S$8,000 along with mobile phones, pens, pagers and documents such as betting records.

The police investigations against the suspects, including bookmakers, runners and gamblers, are still going on.

If convicted of making bets with an illegal bookmaker, the suspects may be jailed for up to six months and fined a maximum of S$5,000. Anyone found guilty of illegal bookmaking may be jailed up to five years and fined between S$20,000 and S$200,000.

"The police take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved, regardless of their roles," the Singapore Police Force said. "Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling."

In January, Singapore police arrested three men for suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities and seized cash of more than S$800 from the suspects.