A 22-year-old man was arrested for rioting in Geylang, located at the eastern fringe of the Central Region of Singapore. The brawl took place on Thursday and involved several people.

A Facebook user, who goes by the name Banny Fei, posted a video of the incident on his social media page that showed the fight outside the frog porridge stall at Lorong 19 Geylang. The clip also showed a man, who was shouting and making some violent gestures, while some local residents were trying to hold him back.

The dashboard camera video footage, published on Thursday, also captured a man, who could be seen lying on the road, as he was knocked to the ground and then stomped on and kicked by some guys.

The police said that they came to know about the brawl at around 3 am and arrested the man, who uttered threatening words and used criminal force against a public servant. Police also said that the arrested man has used vulgar gestures towards an officer. The police investigation is still under process.

Earlier, on Saturday, March 10 local police arrested a 25-year-old for being involved in a fight at Claymore Road, near Orchard Towers.

The video of the brawl was also circulated on social media, which showed two men engaged in an altercation before one of them swings an empty glass liquor bottle at the other man's head, hitting his neck.

Another similar case took place at Orchard Towers, where police officials arrested five men, aged between 27 and 63, on Wednesday, March 7 for rioting.

These suspects were found assaulting a man near the shopping centre's taxi stand. After the arrest, police found a knife from one of the suspects and after an initial investigation, police found that the suspects have also attacked three others who tried to intervene and stop them from assaulting the victim.