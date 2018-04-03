Singapore police have arrested two teenagers suspected to be behind the graffiti at a Sembawang multi-storey carpark for vandalism. On Tuesday, the police said in a press release that the graffiti were found in March.

The media release added that the graffiti were on the walls of three floors of the carpark at Block 361 Sembawang Crescent. The walls were scrawled with English and Chinese messages in blue and red.

One of the messages of the graffiti read "Catch me if u can".

On March 17, the police received a report of the graffiti. After extensive ground enquiries and viewing of images from police cameras, the authorities identified and arrested the two teens on Monday.

The police said that both of them are currently assisting with investigations. If found guilty of vandalism, they may be jailed up to three years, fined up to S$2,000 and given three to eight strokes of the cane.