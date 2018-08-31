Seventeen women, aged between 20 and 42 were arrested by Singapore police for their r suspected involvement in vice-related activities on Thursday, August 30.

The officers from the Central Police Division has conducted raids at hotels located in Jalan Besar, Smith Street and Tiong Bahru on Thursday and arrested 17 women.

In a news release, the police said that as per their initial investigation, those women had advertised their sexual services online and they used those hotels to carry out the activities.

Police advised the landlords and hotel owners to ensure that their tenants or guests do not get involved with such vice activities inside their premises.

Police also added that under the Women's Charter, first time offender who keeps, manages or assists in the management of a prostitution centre can face a jail term up to three years or a maximum fine of $3000, or both. If any person was found guilty of living on completely or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person. He or she would face an imprisonment for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

While the further investigation is going on, the police also told people that they will continue "to take tough enforcement and will spare no effort in clamping down on vice activities. Those who are involved in such illicit activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

Earlier, Singapore man, 39, was sentenced to four weeks of jail term including fine of S$16,000 for harbouring a female immigration offender, whom he had sublet an apartment, knowing the fact that the Chinese woman will be using the unit to provide sexual services.