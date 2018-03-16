Singapore police arrested 16 women and five men on Thursday for a variety of offences, including vice activities, illegal gambling and work pass violations during enforcement checks on public entertainment outlets and massage parlours.

On Friday, the authorities said in a press release that the enforcement operations were conducted along Temasek Boulevard, Jalan Besar, Syed Alwi Road and South Bridge Road.

Out of the suspects aged between 21 and 67, 11 women were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. Meanwhile, the other five women were suspected of providing sexual services at a hotel and a residential unit.

Authorities will take action against operators of the public entertainment outlets that have been found to have contravened licensing conditions.

The police said that the officers have also arrested a man for managing a place of prostitution. If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to three years or fined a maximum of S$3,000 if this is his first such offence. However for repeat offenders, the court may fine a maximum of S$10,000 and up to five years' jail if convicted.

In addition, the police also arrested four men for public gaming and seized S$685 in cash. If convicted, they could each be fined a maximum of S$5,000 and jailed up to six months.

The police investigations into all the suspects are still going on.