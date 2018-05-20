Police arrested a teenager, who trespassed into a private residence while carrying an airsoft gun in East Coast on Saturday, May 19.

The local police came to know about the incident at around 7 pm on Saturday that took place at Lorong L Telok Kurau. Later, officers arrested a 14-year-old suspect in this case.

Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News stated that the teen somehow climbed over the metal barrier to get inside the private residence. As per an eyewitness of this case, the boy was carrying a gun.

Later investigators found that it was an airsoft gun, which is regulated under the Arms and Explosives Act and without an authorised licence, using such guns are illegal. However, almost 20 police officers were sent to the Lorong L Telok Kurau, where they arrested the accused.

As the country is known for having one of the tough gun control laws in the world, as per the Act unlawful possession or carrying of firearms is punishable with imprisonment and caning. Using or attempting to use arms when committing a scheduled offence is punishable with death. The death penalty may also apply to the offender's accomplices present at the scene of the offence.

If a person found guilty of importing or exporting, dealing, manufacturing, storing, removing and possessing arms or explosives without a licence shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000 and to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 years."