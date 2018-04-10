Singapore police arrested two men and 134 women, aged between 23 and 50, during a 22-day long anti-vice operation for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities.

On Tuesday, the authorities said in a press release that the operation, which ended on Apr 10, involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the six Police Land Divisions.

The news release stated that the coordinated raids were conducted at multiple locations islandwide, including condominiums and residential units at Geylang, Tanjong Katong Road, Boon Teck Road, Clementi, Woodlands, Jurong West, Rangoon Road, Sembawang, Yishun, Boon Lay Drive, Jellicoe Road, Tan Quee Lan Street, Raffles Boulevard and Sims Avenue.

The police have also seized several items including three mobile phones and a CCTV camera during the operation. The investigations are still going on.

The authorities said that the Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats are meant for residential purposes only. The use of flats for vice activities is strictly prohibited.

If any flat owner is found to be knowingly given his premises on rent to any person for vice-related activities, he may face imprisonment of up to three years, or a fine of up to S$3,000, or both.

The police added that tenants who are found to be involved in such misuse of flats will not be allowed to rent an HDB flat for five years.