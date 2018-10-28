After a five-day island-wide operation police arrested 125 people for a variety of offences, said Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Saturday, October 27.

The operation was conducted in multiple locations that include Tuas, Jurong West, Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Panjang and Woodlands. The police arrested a total of 62 men and 63 women. Jurong Police Division led the operation and officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Customs supported it.

In the news release, the SPF stated that between October 22 and 26, 47 women were nabbed for their suspect involvement in vice-related activities and employment-related offences that took place in residential units as well as public entertainment outlets respectively.

Another group of 14 men and three women were arrested for alleged e-commerce related scams and commercial crime-related offences. The SPF added that these suspects were believed to be involved in 60 cases that involved over $356,000.

Later, police again arrested 48 male and 13 female suspects for their alleged involvement in loansharking activities, immigration-related offences, the outrage of modesty, robbery and other offences. The investigators also seized 4,332 packs of duty-unpaid cigarettes, with the amount out unpaid duty and Goods and Services Tax amounting to $43,890 and $3,190, respectively.