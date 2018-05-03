Singapore police arrested six men and four women from Sing Joo Road on Monday, Apr 30 for their alleged involvement in online gambling case. Reports said that all the accused are aged between 39 and 66.

The police in a statement issued on Wednesday, May 2, said that they arrested the suspects of the online gambling case, during an enforcement operation conducted by the Central Police Division to catch online gamblers.

When police nabbed the 10 suspects, cash worth $685 was found and the police also seized 13 computers. Further investigation is going on.

This is the second online gambling arrest in Singapore in less than a month. Earlier, police launched another search operation to capture punters from their gambling dens on March 23 and arrested seven men and three women, aged between 44 and 64, under the Common Gambling House Act. They targeted Petain Road and Jalan Besar Road to conduct this operation and seized 27 computers and a cash of $5,469.

As per the Common Gambling House Act (Chapter 49), any person who,

being the owner or occupier or having the user temporarily or otherwise thereof keeps or uses a place as a common gaming house;

permits a place of which he is the owner or occupier or of which he has the user temporarily or otherwise to be kept or used by another person as a common gaming house;

has the care or management of or in any manner assists in the management of a place kept or used as a common gaming house;

announces or publishes or causes to be announced or published, either orally or by means of any print, writing, design, sign or otherwise, that any place is opened, kept or used as a common gaming house, or in any other manner invites or solicits any person to commit a breach of section 7, 8 or 9; or

conducts in or through any newspaper or any other periodical publication, or in connection with any trade or business or the sale of any article to the public —

(i) any competition in which prizes are offered for forecasts of the results either of a future event or of a past event the result of which is not yet ascertained or not yet generally known; or

(ii) any other competition success in which does not depend to a substantial degree upon the exercise of skill,

--shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine of not less than $5,000 and not more than $50,000 and shall also be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 years. The law also states that in some cases police can arrest any suspect without having any warrant.