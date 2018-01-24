Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in New Delhi from January 25 to 26.

As ASEAN Chair for 2018, Lee will co-chair the Commemorative Summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement on Wednesday.

The leaders will discuss the wide-ranging cooperation under ASEAN-India relations and exchange views on regional and international issues.

They will also take stock of ASEAN-India relations and discuss ways to deepen the relationship. Lee and other ASEAN Leaders have also been invited to attend India's 69th Republic Day Parade on January 26 as chief guests.

Lee will arrive in India from an official visit to Sri Lanka in which Singapore and Colombo signed a bilateral free trade agreement.

Earlier this month, the Times of India reported that the summit will be an occasion for India to showcase itself as an attractive alternative to China. "India will emphasize that it is attuned to what is believed to be the 'ASEAN way of doing business' and committed to the idea of the 'centrality' of ASEAN," it said.