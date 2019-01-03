After the news about Platinium Dogs Club's pet boarding facility came under the spotlight, several angry dog owners questioned a woman, who understood to be the owner of the service about a missing dog. As per the eyewitnesses to avoid the inquiry and the crowd a male driver allegedly knocked into a man with their car on Wednesday evening, January 2.

The incident happened on the pet boarding house in Bukit Panjang and it caused light injuries to the 40-year-old male victim, who was taken to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in an ambulance after he fell on the ground.

On Sunday, December 30 officials from Agri-food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA), the police and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) raided the pet boarding facility after the authority received several complaints that pets were allegedly mistreated inside the care centre and started their investigation.

The boarding house has advertised a variety of services on its website, including overnight board for dogs, as well as, daycare and grooming. The website also mentioned that the facility is fully air-conditioned, large-spacious and cage-free. They also claimed to provide special dietary menus and if the pets need any medical attention, then its staff would take care of them.

However, on Wednesday evening, a group of people, led by a woman, who is in her 30's gathered around while demanding information about the missing dog of the woman, who wanted to be known as Mao.

As per the statement was given by Mao, she took her 7-1/2-year-old Shetland Sheepdog, Prince to the Platinium Dogs Club on December 16 and since then she did not receive any news about her pet from the respective authority.

During the raid on December 30, the officials could not find Prince but 18 other pets are now under the temporary custody of AVA, as the authority is now contacting owners to return them.

As reported, Mao said that the group of people were trying to get the female owner to talk and she was "asking her nicely to have a fair conversation, but she did not say a word." She also added that the only reason behind talking to the woman was getting some information about Prince.

When police arrived at the location they urged the people to step away from the house's gates so the woman and her male companion, 33, could exit in their car. But, the car suddenly hit a friend of Mao. Later, others said that the victim's kneecaps were injured due to the accident.

As per the police, they came to know about the accident at 4.35 pm while the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the case at around 4.52 pm.

The woman and her male companion left the location at around 7 pm after she removed the missing dog's poster that was posted on panels in front of the house gate.

Police said that the male drive and the group of seven women and four men were assisting the investigation process.