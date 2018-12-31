A pet boarding facility, run by Platinium Dogs Club in a Bukit Panjang landed house at Galistan Avenue was raided by the officials from Agri-food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA), the police and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) on Sunday, December 30 after the authority received several complaints that pets were allegedly mistreated in its care.

The boarding service advertised a variety of services on its website, including overnight board for dogs, as well as, daycare and grooming. As per the website, the facility is fully air-conditioned, large-spacious and cage-free. It also mentioned that they provide special dietary menus and if the pets need any medical attention, then its staff would take care of them.

Dr Jaipal Singh Gill, executive director of SPCA told The Straits Times that when their three SPCA personnel, including one veterinarian, entered the pet care centre on Saturday afternoon, they found a number of dogs and one rabbit.

Prior to that raid, SPCA received several complaints against the boarding facility that raised concerns about the welfare of the animals.

In addition, Dr Gill said that the immediate concern of SPCA is the "welfare of the animals in the house. In such cases, the SPCA takes the necessary action to secure the animals' welfare. The nature of the action depends on the condition of the animals and their living environment."

However, since the investigation is on-going Dr Gill said that they are unable to answer any further questions.

An AVA spokesperson said that the authority safeguards animal welfare and they will not hesitate to take required actions against offenders. They also could not reveal further details due to the investigation process.

AS per the reports, several pet owners lodged police complaints against the Platinium Dogs Club and contacted the animal welfare authority after they realised that their pets were ill-treated in the care centre.

On the other hand, s Platinium Dogs Club spokesman told media that the care centre did not abuse any of the pets found during the raid. He also showed a chain of WhatsApp messages that showed the staff of the facility contacted a dog owner and said that they are unable to take care of his pet as the dog was not drinking water and it was unwilling to go for walks. The conversation also showed that the staff asked the owner to either help or pick up the dog and send it to a veterinary clinic.

As per the Animals and Birds Act, in case where he or she commits the offence in the course of carrying on, or employment or purported employment with, an animal-related business, a person shall be liable on conviction A) for a first offence, to a fine up to $40,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years or to both; and B) for a second or subsequent offence, to a fine not exceeding $100,000 or maximum jail term 3 years or to both.