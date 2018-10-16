A parking officer who issued fake summons to motorists has been sent to jail for four weeks after the court found her guilty on October 15. The convict Noorasimah Jasmin was working with Ramky Cleantech Services which manages numerous parking lots owned by the Housing Development Board (HDB).

After the hearing, the court found that the 33-year-old accused had issued 54 parking summons to motorists who had not broken any rules. The fake issuance of summons was carried out between June 05 and July 01 last year, and motorists who parked their vehicles Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang were the most affected by Noorasimah's unilateral acts.

Noorasimah has pleaded guilty to 18 charges under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act. The court also considered 36 similar charges into consideration while pronouncing the judgement.

Out of the 54 parking summons, 16 vehicle owners paid the falsely imposed fines. HDB has now refunded the amount to the people who were given false fines by Noorasimah.

Noorasimah's false ticket issuance was discovered when Catherine Tow, a vehicle owner contacted the HBD stating that she has received a letter about a parking offense supposedly committed on June 09, 2017. Toh was overseas on June 9, and none of the people who had access to Toh's vehicle took the car out.

While Toh was waiting for the reply, she received another separate parking offence on June 18, 2017. Upon the receiving the second fine, Toh contacted HBD again, and they asked her to lodge a police complaint.

During the investigation, police learned that Toh had issued the summons on times she was not physically present in the parking lot.

At the time of the hearing, Nooramiah informed the court that she did not patrol the parking lot as she had to take care of her grandmother.

Alfie Lim, the deputy public prosecutor revealed that HDB is also intending to punish Ramky Cleantech Services in the form of fines.